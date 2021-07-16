74-year-old Paul Pierson alive after murder victim ID’ed with same name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topekan who shares the same name as a Georgia murder victim wants friends to know he is alive and well.

74-year-old Paul Pierson said his wife received a call from a former employee at the pioneer apartments sharing her condolences. She heard in the news a Paul Pierson from Topeka was shot and killed at an Atlanta-area golf course July 3.

She said, ‘What do you mean what happened to my husband, said, well he’s still kicking around,’” he said.

Paul Leroy Pierson spoke with 13 News today. He said he was shocked to hear the news of the other Paul Pierson, who was two years older than him – but this Paul is just fine.

“Me and my wife went to the health center today, everybody come around there and talks to me and said well you’re a popular man now and I said, well thank you I appreciate that.”

The middle name of the man shot in Georgia has not been released. Authorities also have not said how the man is connected to Topeka, other than listing this as his residence.

