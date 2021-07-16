Advertisement

3-year-old Nevada boy drowns in above-ground pool in Kansas

FILE - Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near...
FILE - Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard on Thursday for a possible drowning.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 3-year-old Nevada boy has drowned in an above-ground pool located in the backyard of a rural Kansas home, authorities said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff Department identified the child as Chasson Carver of Las Vegas. He died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said Friday in a news release.

Deputies were dispatched to a drowning at 3:46 p.m. Thursday at a residence located about 19 miles west of Wichita. During the investigation, deputies learned the child got into the pool without the knowledge of his guardians.

The sheriff’s office says the circumstances of the drowning are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall
FILE
Shawnee Co. sees 112 new COVID-19 infections in 4 days
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash

Latest News

FILE - Topeka ER and Hospital is expected to open in about two weeks. (July 10, 2020)
Topeka ER & Hospital celebrates first anniversary
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office makes marijuana bust near El Dorado
FILE (Source: Pixabay)
Board calls for surrender of license from Leawood doctor after he pleads guilty to felony
FILE
City to reduce SW 25th St. to one lane for sewer repair