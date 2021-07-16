1st Infantry Division transferred authority of Atlantic Resolve

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division Forward has commanded authority of Mission Atlantic Resolve in Poland.

The U.S. Army says on Thursday, July 15, the 1st Infantry Division Forward assumed authority of Atlantic Resolve Mission Command Element. It said the headquarter serves as the immediate headquarters between the U.S. Army, Europe and Africa and U.S. regionally allocated troops throughout the eight Eastern Atlantic Resolve countries: Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

According to the Army, in February 2018, the 1st Infantry Division deployed to Poznań, Poland for the first time as Mission Command Element of Atlantic Resolve and continues that tradition of excellence now as the Forward Division Headquarters.

“The 1st Infantry Division is proud to return to Poland,” said incoming 1st Infantry Division Forward Commander, Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey. “To once again demonstrate our continuous commitment in Europe and deterring any nation that threatens the NATO allies and our partners.”

The Army said Brigadier General Andrew Gainey served as the Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver of the 1st Infantry Division and assumed duties as the Commander of the 1st Infantry Division Forward during the Transfer of Authority ceremony.

