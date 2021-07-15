Work begins to attract a Veterans Home to Geary Co.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - There is a group working to attract a Veterans Home to Geary County. Chamber President Mickey Fornaro-Dean said it appears the governor is working to get funding approved for a new Veterans Home for the northeast quadrant of the state. “We’re putting together a committee. We do know what they’re modeling it after we have an idea of how many beds, what kind of square footage size.

Fornaro-Dean said a committee will be formed to begin meeting on this topic and go after the project. “They have not issued a formal RFP yet so we’re going to try and get ahead of that and get as much information as we can.”

The topic of Geary County arose during discussion at a recent town hall meeting.

