Wednesday’s Child - Chris

Chris is looking for a farm family.
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted - we call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we head to sports center with a young golfer who needs a loving, forever family.

This handsome young man is Christian, but his friends call him Chris.

Chris is getting ready to play the Gooney Golf Course at Sports Center just west of 10th and Wanamaker. Hitting the links is something new for Chris. His normal activities include games and a different type of driving.

“Play video games, I like Pokémon, I like to drive a stick shift. Yea I drive a cars.”

Obviously Chris lives in the country now… and that’s where he’d like to stay. This 11-year old hopes to be adopted by a farm family who’d help him put his best foot forward.

“I would like a family with cows and be in a 4-h club. I like 4-h.”

He’d also like to join a family that takes trips. “Probably beaches, plane trips, cruises.”

Someday he hopes to really travel and join the military when he grows up.

“Army so I can save the day.”

But now you can save the day for Chris and give him a loving, forever home. Just the thought sends Chris into his happy dance.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

