Vehicles heavily damaged in head-on crash in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles were heavily damaged but no serious injuries were reported after a head-on crash late Thursday morning on a busy west Topeka thoroughfare.

The crash was reported around 11:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard. A steady rain was falling in the Topeka area at the time of the crash and had been for a good portion of the morning.

Topeka police said at the scene that an orange Chevrolet HHR sport utility vehicle was northbound on S.W. Gage when it collided head-on with a silver Jeep Laredo that was southbound on S.W. Gage.

The crash appeared to have occurred in the southbound lanes of traffic on Gage.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Police said the drivers were alone in each vehicle. Neither required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Traffic on southbound Gage was diverted onto S.W. 23rd while northbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the area in a single lane as crews cleared the scene.

