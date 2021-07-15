Vaccine, testing clinics continue as Delta variant threatens Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics continue statewide as the Delta variant threatens Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers and community groups continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. While infection rates have declined, it said the emergence of the new variant poses a risk to communities across the state. It said Kansans should stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated residents.

According to the KDHE, the events are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and tested to stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, it said the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the B. 117 variant which was the previous dominant strain. It said the new variant appears to spread most quickly in communities with the lowest vaccination rates.

The KDHE said scheduled events are as follows:

Bourbon County Thursday, July 15, 2021 What: SEK Multi-County Health Department, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2102 S Huntington Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701 Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Crawford County Friday, July 16, 2021 What: Crawford County, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: 1901 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Douglas County Thursday, July 22, 2021 What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Reno County Wednesday, July 21, 2021 What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501 Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Riley County Friday, July 23, 2021 What: Red Bud Trailer Park, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS 66502 Hours: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Shawnee County Saturday, July 17, 2021 What: Community Event / Salvation Army, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: 1320 SE 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66607 Hours: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, July 17, 2021 What: Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta Mexicana, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 201 NE Chandler, Topeka, KS 66616 Hours: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM Tuesday, July 20, 2021 What: Grace Point, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson Where: 5400 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604 Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sedgwick County Monday, July 19, 2021 What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2130 E 21st Street, Wichita KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:45 PM Tuesday, July 20, 2021 What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 1130 South Broadway Street, Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00PM



According to the KDHE, additional vaccine and testing events could be happening in communities statewide. It said residents should check with local health departments for unlisted events.

