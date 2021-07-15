Vaccine, testing clinics continue as Delta variant threatens Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics continue statewide as the Delta variant threatens Kansas.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers and community groups continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. While infection rates have declined, it said the emergence of the new variant poses a risk to communities across the state. It said Kansans should stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated residents.
According to the KDHE, the events are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and tested to stop the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, it said the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the B. 117 variant which was the previous dominant strain. It said the new variant appears to spread most quickly in communities with the lowest vaccination rates.
The KDHE said scheduled events are as follows:
- Bourbon County
- Thursday, July 15, 2021
- What: SEK Multi-County Health Department, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2102 S Huntington Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Crawford County
- Friday, July 16, 2021
- What: Crawford County, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: 1901 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Douglas County
- Thursday, July 22, 2021
- What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Reno County
- Wednesday, July 21, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Riley County
- Friday, July 23, 2021
- What: Red Bud Trailer Park, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Shawnee County
- Saturday, July 17, 2021
- What: Community Event / Salvation Army, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: 1320 SE 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66607
- Hours: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Saturday, July 17, 2021
- What: Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta Mexicana, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 201 NE Chandler, Topeka, KS 66616
- Hours: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Tuesday, July 20, 2021
- What: Grace Point, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 5400 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Saturday, July 17, 2021
- Sedgwick County
- Monday, July 19, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2130 E 21st Street, Wichita KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:45 PM
- Tuesday, July 20, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 1130 South Broadway Street, Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00PM
- Monday, July 19, 2021
According to the KDHE, additional vaccine and testing events could be happening in communities statewide. It said residents should check with local health departments for unlisted events.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.