USA wrestling Kansas Tournament is back in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka had hosted this event for more than 30 years, last year it was canceled due to Covid-19, and it moved to Mulvane this year.

But in spring 2022, Stormont Vail Events Center will roll out the welcome mat for the wrestling mats of USA wrestling’s state tournament.

Organizers say it’s the perfect spot to host athletes and spectators for the growing event.

“Really we have the best facility in all of Northeast Kansas that can host this tournament for three days and we love seeing our area full and there is nothing better than having every seat filled to the capacity,” said Matt Rockers.

Topeka hopes the event brings a boost for businesses

“This event will fill every hotel room in the City of Topeka and that is obviously good for our business,” said Kurt Young.

Along with having a venue large enough to hold more than 1,800 young wrestlers and their families, the city offered other pluses.

“Topeka is the perfect fit for this event because of the location and also the fact that we have held this event for over 30 years and we have become very experienced in putting this event together both from a venue standpoint to a greater Topeka and the hotel industry and an event this large takes a great relationship with the parties involved,” Young said.

Kansas is the fourth-largest membership state for wrestling, right behind Illinois, Florida, and California.

“275,000 male wrestlers and now there are around 25,00 female wrestlers and female wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport in the country and in Kansas, we have 225 high school teams and we have 12,000 members of USA wrestling that includes coaches and kids and around 10,000 kids in Kansas compete in wrestling,” said Will Cokely.

Kansas wrestlers ages 5-19 will compete in this tournament.

We will provide more updates as that date approaches.

