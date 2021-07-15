United Way selects Patrick Woods as 2021-22 campaign chair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way is counting on this year’s campaign chair to lift the fundraising to new heights.

Patrick Woods, longtime school board member and current manager at ITC Holdings, was named as the chair for this year’s United Way campaign.

Woods says child welfare and food insecurity are a couple of the biggest areas he wants to target, especially after the pandemic. He is excited to support those he says are doing the ground work in improving the community, and hopes those at home do the same.

“Make a gift, make a commitment, be a part of the campaign at your workplace,” Woods said. “Do something for others. As Dr. King said, the most pressing question is ‘What are we doing for others today?’ This is an opportunity to do that, by being involved with the United Way.”

Woods emphasized that the money given to United Way is used to fix problems identified right here in our community.

