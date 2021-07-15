UK, Virgin Islands join KDHE travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The UK and the British Virgin Islands have joined the KDHE’s travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added the countries of the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Fiji, Jersey, the United Kingdom and Tunisia to its travel quarantine list. It said it has removed the countries of Brazil, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Maldives, Oman, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and Uruguay. It said the changes are effective July 15.

According to the KDHE, those that should quarantine include those that have:

Traveled on or after July 15 to British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Fiji, Jersey, The United Kingdom or Tunisia.

Traveled on or after July 1 to Namibia.

Traveled on or after June 17 to Kuwait or Mongolia.

Traveled on or after June 3 to

Traveled on or after May 6 to Seychelles.

Traveled on or after April 22 to Argentina.

Traveled between July 1 and July 15 to Brazil, Oman or Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Traveled between June 3 and July 15 to Suriname.

Traveled between May 20 and July 15 to Costa Rica or French Guiana.

Traveled between May 6 and July 15 to Maldives.

Traveled between April 8 and July 15 to Uruguay.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said those that have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine.

For the KDHE’s travel quarantine guidelines, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.