Advertisement

UK, Virgin Islands join KDHE travel quarantine list

FILE - flight travel
FILE - flight travel(WVIR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The UK and the British Virgin Islands have joined the KDHE’s travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added the countries of the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Fiji, Jersey, the United Kingdom and Tunisia to its travel quarantine list. It said it has removed the countries of Brazil, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Maldives, Oman, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and Uruguay. It said the changes are effective July 15.

According to the KDHE, those that should quarantine include those that have:

  • Traveled on or after July 15 to British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Fiji, Jersey, The United Kingdom or Tunisia.
  • Traveled on or after July 1 to Namibia.
  • Traveled on or after June 17 to Kuwait or Mongolia.
  • Traveled on or after June 3 to
  • Traveled on or after May 6 to Seychelles.
  • Traveled on or after April 22 to Argentina.
  • Traveled between July 1 and July 15 to Brazil, Oman or Saint Kitts and Nevis.
  • Traveled between June 3 and July 15 to Suriname.
  • Traveled between May 20 and July 15 to Costa Rica or French Guiana.
  • Traveled between May 6 and July 15 to Maldives.
  • Traveled between April 8 and July 15 to Uruguay.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said those that have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine.

For the KDHE’s travel quarantine guidelines, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim
Michael Gene Moore, 54, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has updated its visitation policy for patients.
Increase in COVID cases causing one local hospital to make visitation changes
Topeka hospitals report uptick in COVID-positive patients

Latest News

File photo
Many Kansas nursing homes miss goal for vaccinating workers
FILE
KDHE rescinds Boil Water Advisory for Centralia
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has updated its visitation policy for patients.
Increase in COVID cases causing one local hospital to make visitation changes