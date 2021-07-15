Topeka Police Union, city fail to reach agreement in mediation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s police union says it was unable to reach a contract agreement with the city during a mediation meeting Wednesday.

Matt Blassingame, chief union steward for the local Fraternal Order of Police, said the talks were not successful in reaching a contract.

The union had said it made concessions ahead of the meeting, and were asking for a fair wage increase. They said a more competitive wage would help address recruitment and retention issues.

City manager Brent Trout previously told 13 NEWS the city was trying to balance a fair rate for officers with what the city could afford.

Contract negotiations between the FOP and the City of Topeka have remained at an impasse for more than a month.

Blassingame said the next step would be fact finding, but no dates are set.

