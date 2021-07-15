Topeka man arrested following Thursday morning burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a burglary on Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Angelo D. Aldridge, 34, of Topeka, is in custody and faces multiple burglary charges after an incident in the area of SE 29th St.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 15, just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at a business in an area of SE 29th St. It said a deputy found a person nearby that matched the description of a male suspect. While deputies attempted to make contact, the suspect, Aldridge, ran. He was later found by an officer with Topeka Public Schools Police hiding in the backyard of a home in an area of SE Skylark Ct. and arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said Aldridge was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co. as well as burglary, theft, criminal trespass, interference with law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

