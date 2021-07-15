Advertisement

Topeka hospitals report uptick in COVID-positive patients

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s two main hospitals say their numbers of COVID-positive patients are trending up.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus went from one or two positive patients a day for the past several weeks to 9 positive inpatients Tuesday, and 7 Wednesday.

“We are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 positive patients needing hospitalization this week,” TUKHS St. Francis spokesperson Nancy Burkhardt told 13 NEWS. “This increase, along with a variety of other patient needs, at times affects our ability to accept transfers during some parts of the day and/or night.”

Stormont Vail is seeing a similar increase. The hospital had 8 positive inpatients last Thursday. The number was up to 16 Wednesday. At this point, spokesperson Amy McCarter said, they are not planning any changes in their visitation policies.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan reverted to a one-visitor per patient policy this week as they, too, say patient numbers increase.

The Topeka hospitals’ numbers would appear to reflect increased case numbers throughout Shawnee County. The Health Department’s Wednesday update showed 21 new cases Tuesday, and 14 Monday. The total for July less than halfway through the month is 144. The county had 156 cases in all of June.

The health department also showed 25 Shawnee Co. residents were hospitalized Tuesday, up from 7 a week ago, on July 6th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
Michael Gene Moore, 51, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop

Latest News

The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held their annual Stuff the Bus event
Junior League presents 15,000 school supplies to Boys and Girls Club
Patrick Woods named United Way 2021-22 Campaign Chair
United Way selects Patrick Woods as 2021-22 campaign chair
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman answers a question during NCAA college football...
Klieman: K-State’s success relies on improved defense in 2021
Frito-Lay union gains support from the Working Kansas Alliance