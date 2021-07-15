Topeka hospitals report uptick in COVID-positive patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s two main hospitals say their numbers of COVID-positive patients are trending up.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus went from one or two positive patients a day for the past several weeks to 9 positive inpatients Tuesday, and 7 Wednesday.

“We are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 positive patients needing hospitalization this week,” TUKHS St. Francis spokesperson Nancy Burkhardt told 13 NEWS. “This increase, along with a variety of other patient needs, at times affects our ability to accept transfers during some parts of the day and/or night.”

Stormont Vail is seeing a similar increase. The hospital had 8 positive inpatients last Thursday. The number was up to 16 Wednesday. At this point, spokesperson Amy McCarter said, they are not planning any changes in their visitation policies.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan reverted to a one-visitor per patient policy this week as they, too, say patient numbers increase.

The Topeka hospitals’ numbers would appear to reflect increased case numbers throughout Shawnee County. The Health Department’s Wednesday update showed 21 new cases Tuesday, and 14 Monday. The total for July less than halfway through the month is 144. The county had 156 cases in all of June.

The health department also showed 25 Shawnee Co. residents were hospitalized Tuesday, up from 7 a week ago, on July 6th.

