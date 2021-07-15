Advertisement

Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday

Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday evening.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of MacArthur. Police said the father was asleep but woke up when he was shot in the leg. The child had an injury on their hand.

Three other children in the home have been taken into protective custody pending the investigation into the shooting.

Police want to remind residents to store guns unloaded and securely locked when not in use.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim
Michael Gene Moore, 54, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has updated its visitation policy for patients.
Increase in COVID cases causing one local hospital to make visitation changes
Topeka hospitals report uptick in COVID-positive patients

Latest News

A silver Jeep Laredo and an orange Chevrolet HHR were heavily damaged in a head-on crash late...
Vehicles heavily damaged in head-on crash in west Topeka
FILE - flight travel
UK, Virgin Islands join KDHE travel quarantine list
FILE
City of Topeka awarded digital equity grant
FILE
Fatality crash closes K-13 in Pottawatomie Co.
Lots of rain
Rain continues