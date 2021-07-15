Thursday forecast: Rain with flooding the main threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the highest chance of rain for the next 8 days and perhaps for the rest of the month. Unfortunately it will come with the risk for flooding. Yes there are rain chances tomorrow into the weekend but it’s looking more hit and miss, nothing like what today’s widespread rain will be.

While flooding will be the primary concern today with the rainfall, some storms could produce strong winds especially this afternoon. Of course the probability of severe winds will increase if there are dry conditions later this morning allowing for the atmosphere to recover. If rain from overnight lingers through the morning without a break this will reduce the severe wind/hail threat.

After today’s rain the chance of rain moves out tonight leaving Friday through Sunday mostly dry but hit and miss showers/storms at times. As of now tomorrow looks to be the lowest chance for rain affecting outdoor plans during the day with Saturday afternoon being the relatively highest chance. If there’s going to be any rain Sunday it’ll likely stay out west toward central KS so could affect areas west of Manhattan.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms. Rain heavy at times will lead to flooding. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly before midnight but isolated showers could still linger through the overnight. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: While a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out in the morning….at the very least there will be some lingering clouds before a better chance of sun is expected by the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Not much of a weather pattern change for the weekend: Depending on where the weak disturbances go will depend on where the higher chance of rain will be so something to continue to monitor in the next couple days.

Next week is looking mostly dry with highs staying consistent in the mid-upper 80s possibly reaching the 90s in some areas as early as Wednesday if not Thursday.

Taking Action:

With flooding the primary concern today, please stay safe and never drive through a flooded road. Not only would you put yourself in danger if you got stuck you’d be risking the lives of your rescuers. Not only that you’d likely be costing yourself thousands of dollars to repair your car from water damage. Remember your car is not a boat and is not meant to drive through water.

DO NOT cancel outdoor plans tomorrow or the weekend. The rain chance is low and there’s still low confidence on timing and the location of rain or storms IF there are any during this time period so keep checking back daily for updates.



Hail/wind risk with storms especially in the afternoon. While the tornado threat is not a 0% chance it is very low risk of one developing (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.