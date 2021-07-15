Advertisement

Team United Stars aims for gold at Junior Olympics

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s the best of the best.

“It’s awesome,” Dorian Rhoten Jr, a 12-year-old thrower for Team United Stars, said. “Not a lot of kids are able to do it and it’s a lifetime opportunity.”

And they’re reaching for gold.

“To do good for track, even if you make it in last or first, you’re still doing great.” Zalaura Holloway, a 8-year-old thrower for Team United Stars, said.

Team United Stars is a local AAU track team. Once again, the team will compete in the Junior Olympics.

“It means a lot because it shows how hard you worked over the time and how that’s not easy to get there,” Victoria Reed, a 15-year-old sprinter for Team United Stars, said. “So, if you get there, it’s a good opportunity.”

“To make it this far in track, it’s really fun and to see all the other people that made it with you it’s just fun and happy.” Camryn Brown, a sprinter for Team United Stars, said.

While these athletes success on the track - the goal is to provide more than medals.

“The goal is happiness,” Dorian Rhoten Sr., Team United Stars throwing coach, said. “If track is what is in their heart to the fullest, then we want to make it enjoyable.”

“We want to enrich them, we want to instill in them, we want to create a foundation for them to understand anything in life is hard if you want to work at it.” Aaron Gardiner, Team United Stars founder and head coach, said.

“Having these kids succeed in education as well as out here on the track, that is the goal.” Rhoten Sr. said.

“You have to put the work in to do it,” Gardiner said. “So, if you want to qualify for the Junior Olympics and get that experience and be around some world class athletes that are your age, you’ve got to go work see that.”

And they’re asking for the communities help on the road to the Olympics. The team is holding a car wash fundraiser July 24th. The event will be held at the Petro Deli right off Highway 75 North near Seaman High School. It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds go towards paying for the competition fees.

