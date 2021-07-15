Solar cars race to Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Solar cars are racing to Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park for the 2021 American Solar Challenge, a solar car race.

The American Solar Challenge is headed to Topeka, McPherson, Council Grove and Dodge City at the end of July. It said those that love cars and enjoy solar technology have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the cars up close and talk to those that built them.

According to the Challenge, the 2021 competition will include both the American Solar Challenge road event and the Formula Sun Grand Prix track event and qualifier. It said it has partnered with the National Park Service and the 2021 route will commemorate the bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail from Independence, Mo., to Las Vegas, N.M. It said the competition will feature entrants from Single-Occupant Vehicles and Multi-Occupant Vehicles.

The Challenge said participating colleges and universities include the University of Kentucky, the University of Kansas, The University of California - Berkeley, M.I.T., Principia College and more. It said attendance is free.

The 2021 American Solar Challenge event schedule is as follows:

July 27-July 29: Scrutineering tech inspections at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, KS

July 30-Aug 1: FSGP track event/qualifier at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, KS

Aug 2: Display Day & Practicality Judging in Independence, MO

Aug 3-Aug 7: ASC road event from Independence, MO to Las Vegas, NM Tue, Aug 3: Start in Independence, Mo., at Independence Square at 9 a.m. Checkpoint in Council Grove, Kan., at Council Grove Jr.-Sr. High School from noon to 2:45 p.m. Stage Stop in McPherson, Kan., at Midway motors from 2:15 - 8 p.m. Wed, Aug 4: Stage Start in McPherson, Kan., at Midway motors at 10 a.m. Checkpoint in Dodge City, Kan., at the Boot Hill Museum and Convention & Visitors Bureau from 12:45 to 4:30 p.m. Checkpoint in La Junta, Co., at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site from 3:45 to 6 p.m. Thu, Aug 5: Checkpoint in La Junta, Co., at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site continued from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Fri, Aug 6: Stage Stop in Las Vegas, N.M., at West Las Vegas High School from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat, Aug 7: Stage Start in Las Vegas, N.M., at West Las Vegas High School at 9 a.m. Loop out to Santa Fe, N.M., passing through Santa Fe Plaza, but not stopping, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Finish in Las Vegas, N.M., at Las Vegas Plaza from noon to 5 p.m.



According to the Challenge, Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka will be the location for scrutineering and Formula Sun Grand Prix 2021. It said the facility features a 2.5-mile track. It said Heartland was the location of the very first Formula Sun Grand Prix in 2000 and it is excited to bring solar cars back to Topeka 21 years later.

For more information about the American Solar Challenge, click HERE.

