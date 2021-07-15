Smoke in downtown-area house results from tree limb falling on power lines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a report of smoke in a house near downtown Topeka after a tree limb fell on a power line attached to the residence.

Fire crews were sent around 9:45 a.m. to the house, located at 304 S.W. Taylor, where the incident was reported.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that a dead tree limb fell onto wires on the back side of the residence.

The limb fell during heavy rain in the downtown area. Fire officials said the rain may have contributed to the limb falling off the tree.

The limb then pulled the wires away from the house, resulting in light smoke inside the residence.

Topeka fire officials said electricity and water was to be shut off to the home to allow workers to make repairs.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate report of damage to the home, which is located just northwest of downtown Topeka.

