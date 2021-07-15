Advertisement

Smoke in downtown-area house results from tree limb falling on power lines

Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a report of smoke in a house at 304 S.W. Taylor just...
Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a report of smoke in a house at 304 S.W. Taylor just northwest of downtown Topeka after a tree limb fell on a power line attached to the residence.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters responded Thursday morning to a report of smoke in a house near downtown Topeka after a tree limb fell on a power line attached to the residence.

Fire crews were sent around 9:45 a.m. to the house, located at 304 S.W. Taylor, where the incident was reported.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that a dead tree limb fell onto wires on the back side of the residence.

The limb fell during heavy rain in the downtown area. Fire officials said the rain may have contributed to the limb falling off the tree.

The limb then pulled the wires away from the house, resulting in light smoke inside the residence.

Topeka fire officials said electricity and water was to be shut off to the home to allow workers to make repairs.

No injuries were reported. There was no immediate report of damage to the home, which is located just northwest of downtown Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim
Michael Gene Moore, 54, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has updated its visitation policy for patients.
Increase in COVID cases causing one local hospital to make visitation changes
FILE
Riley Co. reports 102 new positive cases of COVID-19

Latest News

(Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Sen. Moran worries new ATF Nominee will undermine Kansans’ 2nd amendment rights
Jeremiah O'Dell, 38, arrested Wednesday on vehicle burglary charges.
Man arrested for vehicle burglary in Topeka mall parking lot
No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-15-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-15-21