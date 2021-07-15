Shawnee Co. sees 112 new COVID-19 infections in 4 days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has seen 112 new COVID-19 infections from July 11 to July 15, according to SCHD.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has continued to monitor COVID-19 trends in the community closely. It said since the end of June, it has noticed concerning increases in weekly case numbers, testing percent positivity and hospitalizations. It said percent positivity for the week of July 4 climbed to almost 4%, the highest the county has seen since mid-March. Since July 11, it said 112 positive cases have been reported to the health department. For reference, it said 156 cases were reported for the entire month of June. Further, it said current hospitalizations for COVID have more than tripled in the past two weeks.

According to SCHD, the most infected population has shifted to younger residents and in recent weeks, the majority of cases have been in children and adults between the ages of 0-35. It said many of those impacted are not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

SCHD said the changes are directly related to the emergence of the Delta variant, which is over 60% more contagious than previous strains. Since its arrival in Shawnee Co., it said viral sequencing has found it is the dominant strain in the community. It said Delta makes up two-thirds of variants reported in the last month. It said early infection with the variant has frequently been mistaken for allergies or the common cold before more significant symptoms develop.

According to the health department, the vast majority of cases and hospitalizations in the county have been in unvaccinated residents. In fact, it said the county has only documented one vaccine breakthrough case for every 1,000 fully vaccinated residents, which is far fewer than anticipated based on studies. It said nearly 77,000 residents are fully vaccinated, which is only 43% of the total population.

SCHD said Shawnee Co. continues to vaccinate at a slightly higher rate than the state of Kansas, however, the county is falling behind the nation as a whole. It said real-world data shows the vaccine works, but many residents still remain vulnerable. It said as vaccination rates increase, the spread of COVID and the development of new variants will be prevented.

“After months of reassuring trends, our community is in the midst of a surge in cases and hospitalizations in unvaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer. “We all want to have a normal fall, and collectively our personal actions will determine future impacts. Please protect yourself, your family and the community by getting vaccinated, wearing your mask and testing immediately if symptoms develop.”

The health department said it strongly encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It said many opportunities to get vaccinated exist and organizations and groups can even request an SCHD-sponsored vaccine clinic.

According to SCHD, early identification and treatment remain essential. It said it strongly encourages immediate testing when any symptoms of COVID-19 develop or after contact with a confirmed positive case. It said those at high risk for severe disease should discuss early outpatient treatment of COVID with a healthcare provider. It said testing continues to be available to residents.

