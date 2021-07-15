Sen. Moran worries new ATF Nominee will undermine Kansans’ 2nd amendment rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is worried President Biden’s new ATF Nominee will undermine gun rights.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he is worried that President Joe Biden’s new nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, David Chipman, will undermine Kansans’ second amendment rights.

“Mr. Chipman has an extensive track record of pushing a radical agenda as a paid lobbyist and making inflammatory public statements about law-abiding gun owners,” said Sen. Moran. “Additionally, his anti-gun agenda would undermine congressional authority and infringe on Kansans’ Second Amendment rights. Mr. Chipman’s ability to objectively lead the agency charged with regulating firearms has been questioned at every turn. He is the wrong choice to lead the ATF for Americans, and I will firmly oppose his nomination.”

Chipman is a former ATF agent who helped respond to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center in New York, the OKC Bombing that killed 168 people in 1995 and helped in the aftermath of the disastrous raid on the Branch Davidian compound. He was an agent for 25 years and gained a deep understanding of the agency. Currently, he works for Giffords, the gun violence prevention group.

