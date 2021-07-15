Advertisement

Sen. Moran helps to introduce resolution to help people of Cuba

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has helped to introduce a Senate resolution to help the people of Cuba.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) introduced a Senate resolution to support the people of Cuba as they protest against six decades of tyrannical rule from the Castron and Díaz-Canel regime.

“Cubans deserve fundamental political and human rights, and I support their ongoing calls for freedom,” said Sen. Moran. “After 60 years of Communist rule, the Cuban people ought to have a government that can meet their basic needs like food and medicine. This resolution recognizes the courage of the Cuban people who are risking their livelihoods – and possibly their lives – for freedoms they are currently being denied.”

“The Cuban people are courageously standing up for their freedoms after 62 years of subjugation under a communist dictatorship,” said Sen. Rubio. “This is truly a historic moment, and one that as a Cuban American I’m proud to witness. The people of Cuba have made their voices clear. We must stand in support of the Cuban people’s ongoing efforts to live in a nation free from tyranny and censorship.”

According to Sen. Moran, the resolution highlights the dictatorship’s long record of oppression. Following the weekend’s wave of protests, he said the regime has again detained José Daniel Ferrer, leader of Cuba’s Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), Berta Soler, leader of the Ladies in White, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, leader of the San Isidro Movement, and over 100 Cubans.

Moran also said joining him and Rubio in introducing the resolution are Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

