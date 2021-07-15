Riley County police investigating theft of catalytic converter from company van

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter off a company van earlier this week in Manhattan.

The theft was reported around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Executive Court.

The van was owned by Miller Pipeline, according to Riley County police officials.

Riley County police said an unknown person cut off and stole a catalytic converter off a 2019 Ford E45 van.

The estimated loss was approximately $1,000.

A large number of catalytic converter thefts have been reported across the nation in recent months. Authorities say the catalytic converters are being stolen because they contain precious metals that can be sold at scrap yards.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

