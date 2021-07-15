Advertisement

Police say teen sex abuse victim led officials to body

FILE - Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — Police say they were led to human remains buried on the property of a home in unincorporated Jackson County outside of Kansas City, Missouri, by a teenager who has accused the homeowner of sexual abuse.

The Kansas City Star, citing court records, reported the teenage girl told police the homeowner had told her he killed a woman and hid the body. He also showed her photos of a woman’s dismembered body, the girl told investigators.

Independence police announced Wednesday that they had found human remains on property near Grain Valley amid a missing person investigation. The body was identified Thursday as Kensie Renee Aubry, 32, who was last seen in Independence in October 2020.

The homeowner, 40-year-old Michael Hendricks, has not been charged in the case of the remains found, but he has been charged and is being held on $500,000 bond on counts accusing him of sexually abusing the girl who reported the body to police.

