Multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trailers reported on I-70 east of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported Thursday morning on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Lawrence.

The collision, which occurred around 10:30 a.,m., was reported to have involved at least three semi-trailers and other vehicles on westbound I-70 about three miles east of Lawrence.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

All westbound lanes of I-70 were reported to have been affected.

Heavy rain was moving through much of northeast Kansas -- including the Lawrence area -- at the time of the crash.

