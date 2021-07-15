Multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trailers reported on I-70 east of Lawrence
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported Thursday morning on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Lawrence.
The collision, which occurred around 10:30 a.,m., was reported to have involved at least three semi-trailers and other vehicles on westbound I-70 about three miles east of Lawrence.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
All westbound lanes of I-70 were reported to have been affected.
Heavy rain was moving through much of northeast Kansas -- including the Lawrence area -- at the time of the crash.
