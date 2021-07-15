Man arrested for vehicle burglary in Topeka mall parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a man Wednesday night in connection with a vehicle burglary in the West Ridge Mall parking lot.

Jeremiah O’Dell, 38, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for two counts of burglary, motor vehicle theft of more than $1,500, and possession of stolen property.

Officers were called to the mall at 1801 SW Wanamaker Rd. around 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle burglary.

TPD said an officer saw a vehicle driving through the parking lot that matched the description given by a witness to the burglary.

The officer pulled the vehicle, driven by O’Dell, over and he was taken into custody.

