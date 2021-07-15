Advertisement

Lyon County sees double-digit rise in COVID cases for first time since March

23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.(Associated Press)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Lyon County.

KVOE Radio says that over the past few months, the county had seen single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases in its reporting periods, which occurred three times a week.

That trend ended Wednesday, when Lyon County Public Health added 21 new cases to the county’s overall total.

The radio station said it marked the first time since St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 where the county had a double-digit increase. The county had 11 new cases that day.

Lyon County also had been holding steady on its number of COVID variant cases for several reporting periods, but that category also is climbing, KVOE reports.

A week ago, Lyon County had 18 total variant cases, 16 of the alpha strain and two of the delta strain.

As of Wednesday, the county had 22 variant cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, with 18 of the alpha strain and four of the delta strain.

KVOE said that with only three recovered patients, Lyon County’s active coronavirus caseload increased to 52 from 34. That’s the highest level of active cases in Lyon County since 64 cases were reported on Feb. 28.

Lyon County remained steady with 86 deaths, KVOE says, with one death awaiting final cause information.

