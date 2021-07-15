Lancaster man jailed in connection with child sex crimes

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lancaster man is behind bars in the Atchison County Jail after being arrested in connection with child sex crimes, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man is identified as Michael Pease, 59.

According to KAIR, Pease was arrested Wednesday by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.

The radio station says Peace was being held in connection with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and lewd fondling and touching of a child younger than 14 years of age.

The alleged crimes occurred on June 12, KAIR reports.

Pease on Thursday was being held without bond.

