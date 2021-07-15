Klieman: K-State’s success relies on improved defense in 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas (WIBW) - In his third year leading the Wildcats, Chris Klieman is eager to get back to a winning record.

K-State started the 2020 season 4-1 before closing the year with five straight losses, capped off by a 69-31 loss to Texas.

It was a year filled with adversity on and off the field for K-State. Klieman’s squad was hammered by COVID cases and quarantines, often keeping dozens of players sidelined. Starting quarterback Skylar Thompson went down to injury Oct. 3 against Texas Tech and didn’t return.

But, Klieman said Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days, regardless of 2020′s obstacles, a successful 2021 relies on an improved defense.

“We did not play good defense in 2020,” Klieman said. “COVID or no COVID, it doesn’t matter. COVID doesn’t help you tackle or not tackle. We didn’t tackle well enough. For us to be successful, we have to be really good on defense and be a much better tackling team.”

K-State gave up 444.7 yards per game in 2020 — up from 364 in 2019.

The Wildcats ranked eighth in the league last season in both yards and points given up per game (32.2).

“Without a doubt, you’re going to win championships by playing defense,” Klieman said. “We played really good defense in 2019, abled us to get to the top half of the Big 12.”

The Wildcats will look to improve defensively without a slate of key players from last year’s roster, including two-time First Team Big 12 honoree Wyatt Hubert and 2019 Liberty Bowl Team Defensive MVP Elijah Sullivan.

Klieman says to expect to see some new faces — and more faces — on defense in 2021.

“We’ve had some freshman that we think will make an impact,” Klieman said. “We had a true freshman last year that tore his ACL that was just coming into his own in TJ Smith that’ll be back. But regardless, we have to play better team defense. We have to be better in the red zone on defense. We have to tackle better.”

Fifteen starters return to Manhattan this fall, six of them on the defensive side of the ball. Among them is veteran defensive back Jahron McPherson, a Big 12 Honorable Mention last season.

“Our biggest goal is a Big 12 championship,” McPherson said. “Consistency, I feel like that’s the biggest thing this year with us. As long as we’re consistent, we’ll be good.”

Two transfers should also bolster K-State’s defense: Iowa’s Julius Brents and Charlotte’s Timmy Horne.

“Those guys that came in, I feel like they’re already veterans,” McPherson said. “They played back where they came from, and so their veteran leadership, just us molding together, I feel like it’ll be perfect.”

“We’re going to have more kids playing,” Klieman said. “We’re going to have more depth. That’s something that hurt us last year. Throw COVID in there as well as some injuries, and the fact that we just hadn’t recruited enough guys. We’re gonna have a lot of guys playing on the D-line. A number of linebackers are going to get time.”

K-State kicks off the season Sept. 4 against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

