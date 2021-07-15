KDHE rescinds Boil Water Advisory for Centralia

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Centralia.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has rescinded the boil water advisory that was issued for the City of Centralia on July 13. It said the advisory was issued after a loss of pressure in the system. It said failure to maintain pressure could result in the loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

According to the KDHE, lab samples collected from the City show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been resolved.

The advisory was in place for almost 48 hours.

