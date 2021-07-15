Kansas Volunteer Commission receives $1.8 million from AmeriCorps funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KVC has received over $1.8 million to help AmeriCorps members in Kansas.
The Kansas Volunteer Commission says it has received over $1.8 million to help 243 AmeriCorps members meet local needs. It said the funding totals $1,886,765 and comes from AmeriCorps, a federal agency for national service and community volunteerism.
According to the KVC, the grants will support 243 AmeriCorps members that will serve with nine programs and one planning grant. It said members will take on some of the toughest problems in Kansas, including education, healthy futures, environmental stewardship and economic opportunity.
The KVC said the grand will support organizations that only operate in Kansas. It said the programs and grant amounts are as follows:
|AmeriCorps Kansas Programs
|Service Area
|Total
|Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence
|Hutchinson, Lawrence, Manhattan and Topeka
|$725,462
|Derby USD 260
|Derby
|$195,172
|Harvesters
|16 Kansas counties
|$130,400
|Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism
|Statewide
|$278,999
|International Rescue Committee Inc. - Kansas Office for Refugees
|Dodge City, Garden City, Kansas City and Wichita
|$114,100
|Lead for America
|Statewide
|$81,499
|Rosedale Development Association
|Kansas City
|$57,603
|United Way of Douglas County
|Douglas County
|$163,000
|Wichita State University - Community Engagement Institute
|Sedgwick County
|$90,861
|AmeriCorps Planning Grants
|Service Area
|Total
|Kansas City Teacher Residency
|Johnson and Wyandotte counties
|$49,669
“National service is a strong force of community and social change in Kansas,” said Jessica Noble, executive director of the organization. “The Kansas Volunteer Commission is proud of the impact AmeriCorps programs and their members make in our local communities.”
KVC said AmeriCorps will also provide Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for members funded by the grants. After completing a full term of service, it said members will get an education award of about $6,300 that they can use to pay for college and vocational training or pay back student loans.
Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more HERE.
