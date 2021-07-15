Advertisement

Kansas Volunteer Commission receives $1.8 million from AmeriCorps funding

(AmeriCorps logo)
(AmeriCorps logo)(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KVC has received over $1.8 million to help AmeriCorps members in Kansas.

The Kansas Volunteer Commission says it has received over $1.8 million to help 243 AmeriCorps members meet local needs. It said the funding totals $1,886,765 and comes from AmeriCorps, a federal agency for national service and community volunteerism.

According to the KVC, the grants will support 243 AmeriCorps members that will serve with nine programs and one planning grant. It said members will take on some of the toughest problems in Kansas, including education, healthy futures, environmental stewardship and economic opportunity.

The KVC said the grand will support organizations that only operate in Kansas. It said the programs and grant amounts are as follows:

AmeriCorps Kansas ProgramsService AreaTotal
Boys & Girls Club of LawrenceHutchinson, Lawrence, Manhattan and Topeka$725,462
Derby USD 260Derby$195,172
Harvesters 16 Kansas counties$130,400
Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and TourismStatewide$278,999
International Rescue Committee Inc. - Kansas Office for RefugeesDodge City, Garden City, Kansas City and Wichita$114,100
Lead for AmericaStatewide$81,499
Rosedale Development AssociationKansas City$57,603
United Way of Douglas CountyDouglas County$163,000
Wichita State University - Community Engagement Institute Sedgwick County$90,861
AmeriCorps Planning GrantsService AreaTotal
Kansas City Teacher ResidencyJohnson and Wyandotte counties$49,669

“National service is a strong force of community and social change in Kansas,” said Jessica Noble, executive director of the organization. “The Kansas Volunteer Commission is proud of the impact AmeriCorps programs and their members make in our local communities.”

KVC said AmeriCorps will also provide Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for members funded by the grants. After completing a full term of service, it said members will get an education award of about $6,300 that they can use to pay for college and vocational training or pay back student loans.

Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more HERE.

