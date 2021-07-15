Kansas unemployment rates recover quicker than most after COVID pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas unemployment claims are the third quickest to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation.

WalletHub.com says as the nation makes significant progress in its COVID-19 pandemic recovery process, Kansas’ unemployment claims are no different. In its States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest report, Kansas ranked third in the nation.

According to WalletHub, to see which states are recovering more quickly than others, it compared 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on changes in unemployment claims for significant weeks.

WalletHub said Kansas was the third of 12 states to report fewer unemployment claims than before the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the Sunflower state ranked third for unemployment claims recovered most between the week of June 28 and the week of July 5, and ranked 6 for unemployment claims recovered most since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the study, Kansas had 37.15% fewer unemployment claims for the week of July 5 than the same week in 2019. It said the state had 17.29% fewer claims for the week of July 5 than the start of 2020. The Sunflower state had 87.51% fewer unemployment claims for the week of July 5 than it did for the same week of 2020 and 90.38% fewer claims since the start of the pandemic.

WalletHub said Kansas had the third smallest increase in claims from the week of July 5 than it did in 2019.

According to WalletHub, Kentucky is the state whose unemployment claims have recovered the most and New Mexico’s have recovered the least.

