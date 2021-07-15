Kansas targets early literacy with $15M in pandemic funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is setting aside $15 million in federal pandemic funds to improve early literacy, state education officials said.

Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson said Wednesday that early literacy is critical to long-term academic success.

“With the learning loss created by the pandemic and the federal funds made available to address this loss, this is the right opportunity at the right time,” Watson said in a news release.

The federal funding must be used to address learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas plans a three-year initiative to train educators in the science of reading. It intends to focusing training on pre-kindergarten through third-grade teachers, English as a second language educators, reading specialists and special education teachers.

