K-State Band needs financial help for new ‘Band Hall’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Pride of Wildcat Land is currently the only major university marching band without a dedicated, consolidated band facility.

Kansas State University’s marching band director, Dr. Frank Tracz, hopes you forgive ‘The Pride of Wildcat Land’ if you hear a bit of ‘dischord.’

“Right now, we have 5 buildings on this campus, and 9 different rooms, that we pick up items for the marching band and athletic bands to perform at football, basketball and all these events.” Kansas State University Director of Bands, Dr. Frank Tracz says.

Currently the band holds outdoor practices on the field at Memorial Stadium, and when inclement weather happens, practices are either moved into McCain Auditorium, if available or is cancelled.

He hopes to change that tune with a new “band hall” -- the project would consolidate the band facilities into one location.

“We’d be able to use this room year-round to have a place to perform, to rehearse, to practice, to…to do all the things we need to and to store equipment.” Tracz says.

The proposed Band Hall facility would be located in the northwest side of Memorial Stadium. It would include storage and indoor rehearsal space for the marching band of more than 400 students.

“It’s a perfect location for what we’re doing here, it just makes all the sense in the world and the time is right.” Dr. Tracz says.

Having the indoor facility at the same site as the outdoor practice location also allows for a quick move to safety, should inclement weather arise during practice.

“There’ll be ramps right onto the field. We can send parts of the band out, rehearse music inside, when the weather gets bad, we can all come in and we’re all safe, the most important aspect here is: it will be safe for the students.” Tracz says.

Dr. Tracz is looking for someone to make the first large financial gift - and earn the honor of having naming rights to Band Hall.

“They deserve a home, and we need one, and I’m at the point in my career where I’m going forward with this aggressively to say ‘Let’s do this.’” Dr. Tracz says.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the new consolidated Band Hall facility can reach out to Gordon Dowell at the KSU Foundation for more information.

