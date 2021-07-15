Advertisement

Junior League presents 15,000 school supplies to Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held their annual Stuff the Bus event
The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held their annual Stuff the Bus event
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Junior League of Topeka presented the Boys and Girls Club with 15,000 supplies to help students this fall.

The Junior League has been collecting items like pencils, rulers, book bags and the sort for the club’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ since mid-June. Junior League President Brie Parks says they are always looking for the best ways to help the community.

“One of the biggest needs we’ve seen over the last year is support for educators support for childcare facilities,” Parks said. “Speaking to Boys and Girls Club today, I think we heard a lot of the need that they have.”

Parks says serving the community is a key part of developing leadership.

