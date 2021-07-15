Jayhawks can’t fly, KU misses in-person Big 12 Media Days

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 Football Media Days continued Thursday in Arlington without KU. Bad weather in Lawrence kept the Jayhawks from flying to Texas.

With their plane grounded, head coach Lance Leipold, wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II and safety Kenny Logan Jr. joined in on the action remotely.

It’s another stumbling block in a unique off-season for KU. The school brought Leipold in just one day before the spring game, leaving the former Buffalo coach to take on the challenge of transforming a winless team in 2020 with no spring ball — all while assembling a new staff.

”We can spend a lot of time and a lot of energy worrying about what we don’t get to do or what we don’t have. Honestly, that’s wasted energy,” Leipold said. “We have to look at the positives.”

Among them, Leipold said, KU will have a clean slate this fall to determine who will earn their spot on the depth chart.

“What we get with this is a fresh opportunity for a lot of young men to show what they can do, and a chance for competition to really be a positive for us in the daily ways of progressing through camp,” Leipold said. “Somebody that’s maybe felt comfortable in their position now has to make sure they go out and prove themselves to this new coaching staff.”

Leipold inherits a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008.

Incoming freshmen on this year’s team were just five years old when Todd Reesing took the Jayhawks to the Orange Bowl. Mark Mangino was head coach at the time.

So, when can fans see success return to Lawrence?

“We want it to happen now. Well sometimes building, rebuilding and establishing a winning program, it’s not going to happen, especially when you’re playing in a conference like this,” Leipold said. “So we’ve got to find steps to do that, and find ways that we’re going to be better individually, better as units, better on each side of the ball and then better as a football team. You start stacking those things together, you find yourselves in a lot of football games, playing in a lot of close football games. And then you find a way to win close football games. Then all of a sudden, you find yourself right in the position that you sure hoped to be in. I think that that’s the steps that we’ll take along building this program.”

KU opens the season at home Sept. 3 against South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.