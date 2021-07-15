Highway project prompts review of LEC’s future

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will lose one building to the Polk/Quincy viaduct reconstruction, and they’re studying whether it also would be a good time to move another.

City officials confirm the fleet services building, located just east of the Law Enforcement Center, is part of the right of way acquisitions for the project. While the LEC itself is not in the project’s path, the city also is looking into a potential new home for it.

Bill Cochran, former police chief who now serves as chief of staff to city manager Brent Trout, confirmed to 13 NEWS that the city is looking into options, and plans a feasibility presentation to the City Council in late July.

City officials had not yet issued a further comment Thursday.

The LEC houses both the Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, as well as the county’s consolidated emergency communications center and the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s office.

Sheriff Brian Hill said his agency has been in preliminary discussions with the city about a potential move, but there is no specific timeline.

“We would very much like to stay together and are working towards that end,” Hill told 13 NEWS. “It makes sense in terms of continuity of operations as well as keeping the dispatch center accessible to both agencies.”

An environmental assessment report on the Polk/Quincy project indicated 59 residential parcels and 38 non-residential parcels are within the project’s proposed right-of-way. The report estimated eight residences would be displaced, and 18 of the non-residential properties would lost personal property and an outbuilding.

According to the report, the state will need to acquire 21.3 acres of land for the project. It states negotiations are underway.

Harvesters confirmed it, too, will need to find a new home because of the project. Communications director Sarah Biles said they are told their operation would not be impacted before 2023 or 2024, so they will spend the next 12 to 15 months determining their future needs before making any decisions.

The project will flatten the existing curve, replace the viaduct bridges, reconfigure the entrance/exit system, widen the highway to six lanes between MacVicar Ave. and Topeka Blvd., and rebuild the road from Topeka Blvd. to California Ave.

Construction is not expected to begin until 2024.

