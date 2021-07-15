Gas going for nearly $3 a gallon at some Topeka stations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Don’t look now, but a gallon of unleaded gas on Thursday morning is going for just south of $3 a gallon at some Topeka stations.

GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Topeka ranged about 32 cents on Thursday morning.

On the low end, gas could be purchased for $2.67 a gallon.

On the high end, gas was coming in at $2.99 a gallon.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.95 a gallon in Shawnee County, which is two cents higher than the state average of $2.93 a gallon. A year ago, gas was going for $1.98 a gallon in Kansas.

Nationwide, AAA says, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Thursday was $3.15, nearly a dollar more than the $2.19 a gallon of a year ago.

