Fatality crash closes K-13 in Pottawatomie Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash has closed K-13 in Pottawatomie Co.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says in a tweet that K-13 has temporarily closed from K-13/K-24 to north of K-13/K-16 due to a two-car crash that has caused at least one person’s death.

According to KDOT, heavy water is also affecting traffic on K-18. It urged drivers to be cautious with Thursday’s rain.

