Fatality crash closes K-13 in Pottawatomie Co.

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash has closed K-13 in Pottawatomie Co.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says in a tweet that K-13 has temporarily closed from K-13/K-24 to north of K-13/K-16 due to a two-car crash that has caused at least one person’s death.

🚧K-13 temporarily closed from K-13/ K-24 to north of K-13/K-16 due to two car fatality crash.



🚧Heavy water on K-18 roadway. Follow traffic control warnings.



Please travel with extra caution in today’s rain! pic.twitter.com/BCo7WRa3MX — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) July 15, 2021

According to KDOT, heavy water is also affecting traffic on K-18. It urged drivers to be cautious with Thursday’s rain.

