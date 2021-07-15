Emporia Chamber welcomes newest member, Laser Tech

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber is welcoming Laser Tech Services as its newest member and to celebrate, the company is giving out free ink and toner samples to local businesses.

The Emporia Chamber of Commerce says it is excited to announce its newest member, Laser Tech Services. It said the company is newly located at 508 Commercial St. in downtown Emporia and has served northeast Kansas for over two decades. It said Laser Tech specializes in repairing most brands of printers and offers toner and ink cartridge replacement and delivery.

According to the Chamber, to celebrate the opening of its Emporia location, Laser Tech will offer free samples of printer toner and ink to local businesses. It said to qualify for a free sample, the following information must be provided:

Company Name

Company Contact Name

Contact Email and Telephone Number

Printer model, including brand and model number

The Chamber said this information can be emailed to lasertech@onlasertech.com. It said residents can call the company at 785-539-8011 or stop by its Emporia location.

