Emergency crews headed to report of crash on US-75 south of Topeka

Emergency crews were headed to a report of a possible rollover crash Thursday morning near S.W. 57th and US-75 highway just south of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were headed to a report of a possible rollover crash Thursday morning just south of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:32 a.m. Thursday on US-75 highway near the S.W. 57th Street exit.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details on this developing story.

