Emergency crews headed to report of crash on US-75 south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were headed to a report of a possible rollover crash Thursday morning just south of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:32 a.m. Thursday on US-75 highway near the S.W. 57th Street exit.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.