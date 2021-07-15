Emergency crews headed to report of crash on US-75 south of Topeka
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were headed to a report of a possible rollover crash Thursday morning just south of Topeka.
The crash was reported around 8:32 a.m. Thursday on US-75 highway near the S.W. 57th Street exit.
Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries.
