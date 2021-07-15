Advertisement

Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back.  

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim
Michael Gene Moore, 54, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has updated its visitation policy for patients.
Increase in COVID cases causing one local hospital to make visitation changes
Topeka hospitals report uptick in COVID-positive patients

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
Two vehicles were heavily damaged in a head-on crash late Thursday morning in the 2300 block of...
Vehicles heavily damaged in head-on crash in west Topeka
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke out Thursday against COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general issues warning about COVID-19 misinformation