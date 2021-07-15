13 candidates vie for judgeship in 8th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirteen candidates are competing for two judgeships out of the 8th Judicial District.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says 13 candidates have applied to fill two district judge vacancies in the district. It said the vacancies come after two retirement announcements. Judge Steven Hornbaker, who served in Geary Co., retired June 1. Chief Judge Michael Powers, who serves Marion Co., will retire on Aug. 20.

The 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

According to the Commission, nominees are as follows:

Samantha Angell, an attorney in private practice

Krista Blaisdell, Geary County Attorney

Keith Collett, district magistrate judge, Dickinson County

Amy Coppola, district magistrate judge, Geary County

Joel Ensey, Marion County Attorney

Bobby Hiebert, assistant county attorney, Geary County

Douglas Jones, district magistrate judge, 5th Judicial District

Valorie Leblanc, district magistrate judge, 6th Judicial District

Jason Oxford, assistant county attorney, Geary County

Susan Robson, an attorney in private practice

Britain Stites, city attorney, Junction City

Laura Viar, Morris County Attorney

Jennifer Wyatt, an attorney in private practice

The Commission said it will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m., to interview nominees. It said interviews will be held at the Geary Co. Courthouse, 138 E. 8th St., in Junction City. It said the interview schedule will be announced once it is finalized.

According to the Commission, those who attend the interviews are required to follow minimum standard health protocols set by the Kansas Supreme Court. It said these include answering questions at check-in regarding symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining adequate social distancing.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall of the Kansas Supreme Court as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.

