Wednesday forecast: Hot and breezy today, rain tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the heat today with rain likely tomorrow. While hit and miss showers/storms are still possible Friday through the weekend there remains a lot of uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be.

Despite more clouds today compared to yesterday, it’s still expected to be hotter than yesterday due to the much warmer start this morning. This will lead to most areas in the mid-upper 90s. The attention then turns to an unsettled weather pattern tonight through the weekend that we’ve been mentioning the past several days.

Confidence is increasing that tomorrow will have the highest chance for rain especially in the late morning into the afternoon hours however Friday through Sunday the confidence on rain chances are much lower. One model has most of the rain this weekend staying out in central and western KS leaving northeast KS dry all weekend or at least getting very little, however the other model has most spots getting at least 0.50″ throughout the weekend. It should also be worth noting that while we usually look at two models for the long range (the American model and the European model) there is a Canadian model we also look at that usually isn’t as accurate but it’s also trending toward dry conditions this weekend. Bottom line if you want to know if it’ll rain this weekend or not, check back tomorrow and Friday for updates because the answer is not clear at this time.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Partly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 90s west. Heat indices will range from 95-101. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers/storms after midnight mainly out toward central KS, most spots will likely stay dry. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms will overspread northeast KS through the morning and early afternoon leading to a rainy afternoon for most. While a few storms may produce strong winds and hail, the bigger concern is heavy rainfall at times. While widespread flooding is not expected, some localized flooding with some spots receiving a couple inches are possible. Highs may warm up in the mid 80s before the rain moves in dropping temperatures in the 70s. WInds S/W 5-10 mph.

Will keep a chance for showers/storms in the forecast for Thursday night but there is uncertainty on how long the more widespread rain will linger.

The chance for showers/storms to be more hit and miss exist on Friday with the uncertainty beginning this weekend on if it will even rain or not. Highs are expected to remain in the 80s and lows in the 60s lasting through next week. It should also be worth noting that while the GFS (American model) is the one that shows the rain this weekend, the model also indicates hit and miss showers/storms even continuing into next work week as well but because it won’t be as heavy compared to if there’s rain this weekend will keep the 8 day dry for now until there’s more confidence.

Taking Action:

Despite more clouds today compared to yesterday, it’ll be hotter so make sure you’re staying safe in the heat.

Consider cancelling outdoor plans tomorrow as rain is looking likely especially in the morning west of HWY 75 and in the afternoon along and east of HWY 75. We’ll continue to fine tune the timing throughout the day so you can prepare on when the rain will make its way into your area.

Friday through Sunday: DO NOT cancel outdoor plans at this time due to low confidence on how widespread the rain will be (if there’s even rain at all). Check back daily for updates.

Conditional risk storms even move into this area before 7am Thursday. Hail/wind risk. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms during the day possibly early evening (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

