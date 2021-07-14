Advertisement

USDA will reimburse 80% of farmers’ animal and profit loss from the pandemic

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The US Department of Agriculture announced its pandemic livestock indemnity program, which producers can begin applying for in one week.

This program is for the producers who did not have a place to keep their animals, leading to the tough choice to put them down.

During the pandemic, producers were losing money by continuing to feed them and getting no profits in return.

As meatpacking giants reduced capacity, more people looked to local processors causing even more of a waitlist. Those who had to put animals down can now get payments from the US Department of Agriculture.

Eligible animals are chickens, hogs, and turkeys.

This program will compensate 80% of both the loss of livestock and the cost of putting them down and disposal.

The last day to apply for this program is September 17. Farmers will have to fill out an FSA-620 form and submit that to any FSA county office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim

Latest News

FILE
Human remains found on Kansas City suburb property connected to missing Independence resident
FILE
School board: Critical race theory not taught in Kansas
FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2013 file photo, elementary school third graders run under...
Kansas youth less at-risk than in Missouri, Oklahoma
FILE - Larry Nassar pleaded guilty in court to criminal charges of sexual conduct with...
Sen. Moran calls FBI Director to Senate floor to discuss misconduct in Nassar case