Two Emporia children arrested for attempted gas station burglary

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two children from Emporia were arrested after they attempted to burglarize Max’s BP on Wednesday morning.

The Emporia Police Department says on Wednesday, July 14, around 1 a.m., received an alarm call from Max’s BP at 202 E 6th Ave. Upon arrival, it said officers found a broken window.

After investigation, EPD said officers arrested a child suspect near the scene and through additional investigation, another child suspect was found and arrested.

According to EPD, both children were charged with attempted burglary and criminal damage to property.

EPD said officers also learned the children are suspects in graffiti damage within the city.

