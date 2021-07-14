Advertisement

Two Emporia children arrested for attempted gas station burglary

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two children from Emporia were arrested after they attempted to burglarize Max’s BP on Wednesday morning.

The Emporia Police Department says on Wednesday, July 14, around 1 a.m., received an alarm call from Max’s BP at 202 E 6th Ave. Upon arrival, it said officers found a broken window.

After investigation, EPD said officers arrested a child suspect near the scene and through additional investigation, another child suspect was found and arrested.

According to EPD, both children were charged with attempted burglary and criminal damage to property.

EPD said officers also learned the children are suspects in graffiti damage within the city.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash
Multi-vehicle accident closes one lane of westbound I-70 in Topeka on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Multiple-vehicle crash results in lane closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim

Latest News

Sheldon Davis (left), Amber Burch (center) and David Amos (right).
Three arrested for possession of meth following Emporia traffic stop
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan has updated its visitation policy for patients.
Increase in COVID cases causing one local hospital to make visitation changes
FILE
Human remains found on Kansas City suburb property connected to missing Independence resident
FILE
School board: Critical race theory not taught in Kansas