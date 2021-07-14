Tuesday afternoon car fire in southeast Topeka ruled intentionally set
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in southeast Topeka has been ruled intentionally set.
Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews were sent around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to 4000 S.E. Adams on a report of a vehicle fire.
Upon their arrival, crews found flames and smoke coming from an unoccupied car.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the car, Harrison said.
A preliminary investigation determined the fire was incendiary, or intentionally set.
The estimated loss was $1,500, all of which was to the vehicle.
The Topeka Police Department also responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
