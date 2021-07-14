Advertisement

Tuesday afternoon car fire in southeast Topeka ruled intentionally set

A car fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon at 4000 S.E. Adams in southeast Topeka has been...
A car fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon at 4000 S.E. Adams in southeast Topeka has been ruled intentionally set.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in southeast Topeka has been ruled intentionally set.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews were sent around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to 4000 S.E. Adams on a report of a vehicle fire.

Upon their arrival, crews found flames and smoke coming from an unoccupied car.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the car, Harrison said.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire was incendiary, or intentionally set.

The estimated loss was $1,500, all of which was to the vehicle.

The Topeka Police Department also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

