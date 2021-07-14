Three vehicle collision leaves part of I70 shutdown in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three vehicle collision that happened before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning has resulted in Westbound I70 shut down from 1st Street to MacVicar Avenue.

The Topeka Police and Fire Departments, AMR crews and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch a semi-truck, greyhound bus, and a car all collided. One person was removed from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital. No additional injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. We will post updates as they become available.

