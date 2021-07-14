Three arrested for possession of meth following Emporia traffic stop

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people from Emporia were arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop yielded the discovery of methamphetamine.

The Emporia Police Department says on Tuesday, July 13, around 2 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a broken windshield. After investigation, it said drugs were found inside the vehicle.

According to EPD, three occupants of the vehicle were arrested. It said Sheldon Davis, 35, of Emporia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said Amber Burch, 23, of Emporia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said David Amos, 23, of Emporia was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Formal charges are pending through the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.