Sen. Moran calls FBI Director to Senate floor to discuss misconduct in Nassar case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has called on the Director of the FBI to appear before the Senate to discuss the misconduct of agents in the case of Larry Nassar, former USA Gymnastics national team doctor.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) authored the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Amateur Athlete Act and released a statement regarding a report released on Wednesday from the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice that detailed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s failure to act on reports of Larry Nassar’s abuse of athletes.

According to Sen. Moran, Wednesday’s report shows significant misconduct by at least two agents in the Indianapolis field office who knew of the USA Gymnastics national team’s doctor’s abuse, failed to act and made false and misleading statements in documenting the case and describing their conduct to investigators. He said the DOJ IG made criminal referrals for the actions, which the DOJ declined to act on. He said he and Sen. Blumenthal were personally briefed on the report earlier on Wednesday by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“We are appalled by the FBI’s gross mishandling of the specific warnings ts agents received about Larry Nassar’s horrific abuse years before he was finally arrested,” said Sens. Moran and Blumenthal. “How many athletes would have been spared unimaginable pain if the FBI had done its job? The Department of Justice now needs to decide if it is going to be yet another institution that fails survivors or if it is going to enforce some measure of accountability for these crimes.”

“We would like to see Inspector General Horowitz, FBI Director Wray and Attorney General Garland appear before the Senate to discuss this report’s findings and explain what steps are being taken to ensure that this never happens again,” the senators continued.

Sen. Moran said he and Blumenthal repeatedly pressed the DOJ to investigate and report on the FBI’s mishandling of Nassar’s case after evidence of misconduct was discovered during an 18-month investigation into systematic abuse within the U.S. Olympic movement. He said the joint investigation was launched the day after Nassar was sentenced to prison and included four subcommittee hearings, interviews with Olympic athletes and survivors and the retrieval of over 70,000 pages of documents.

In 2020, Sen. Moran said Congress approved his and Sen. Blumenthal’s Olympic reform legislation in the wake of abuse allegations that touched nearly all corners of the sport.

In 2018, Sen. Moran said as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, he questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray on if the FBI got reports of sexual abuse within USA Gymnastics.

In 2019, Sen. Moran said he secured FBI Director Wray’s commitment in an Appropriation Subcommittee hearing that the agency would prioritize and take the OIG recommendation seriously.

