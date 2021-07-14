Advertisement

Sen. Marshall works to repeal public transportation mask mandates

Topeka Metro
Topeka Metro(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined an effort to repeal mask mandates on public transportation.

Senator Roger Marshall says he has joined his colleagues to introduce the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021. He said the legislation will prohibit mask requirements on public transportation.

“Unelected bureaucrats don’t make laws, Congress does. After over a year of battling COVID-19, communities and states have reopened, and our nation has finally regained a sense of normalcy,” said Senator Marshall. “It’s past time for the federal government to restore Americans’ freedoms and remove these unnecessary rules.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 is led by Sen. Rand Paul and cosponsored by himself and Sens. Mike Braun, Tom Cotton and Roger Wicker.

To read the proposed legislation, click HERE.

